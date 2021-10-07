Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases New Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.09% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

HCIC stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

