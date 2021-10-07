Independent Franchise Partners LLP Raises Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,327,894 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. eBay accounts for approximately 4.4% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $584,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

