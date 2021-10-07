German American Bancorp Inc. Has $503,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after buying an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,903,000 after buying an additional 331,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,412,000 after buying an additional 392,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $104.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.01.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

