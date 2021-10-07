Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.8% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock worth $929,571,298. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $337.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.46. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

