Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Position Cut by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,007,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,407 shares during the quarter. Terminix Global makes up about 0.7% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 1.61% of Terminix Global worth $95,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

NYSE:TMX opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

