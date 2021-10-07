Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,710 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $85.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

