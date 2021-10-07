Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.607 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.34 million-$200.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.51 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.86. 198,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,667. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

