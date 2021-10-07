Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 3.74. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth $236,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth $303,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.