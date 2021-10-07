ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 879,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,998 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

