Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Rises By 27.9%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 202,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $622,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $55.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AEMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

