Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RGP stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $554.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

RGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Resources Connection stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Resources Connection worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.