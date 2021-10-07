Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE:SNOW opened at $309.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.51.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.50.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $11,599,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,444 shares of company stock valued at $289,532,181. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.