400 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSO. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,452,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 41,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

SSO opened at $123.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.80. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $133.67.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

