800 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in UDR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in UDR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in UDR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in UDR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of UDR opened at $54.00 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,080.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

