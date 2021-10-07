Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,973 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.70% of FormFactor worth $19,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 39,127 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in FormFactor by 22.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth $2,083,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $35.93 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

