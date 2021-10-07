Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 154,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 582.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.