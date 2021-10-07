Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 503,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,043,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,892,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 68,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 255,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OPI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of OPI opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.