Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $18,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $733,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

