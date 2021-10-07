Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after buying an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,516,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,005,000 after buying an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGR opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

