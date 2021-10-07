Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 171,720 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,833,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Overstock.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

