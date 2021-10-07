Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,599 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $819,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $7,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

