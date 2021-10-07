EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 93,423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 62,274 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 77,833 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 106,361 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OII opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

