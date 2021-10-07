EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 251,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLMS. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $22,105,000. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,117,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLMS opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $188,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,361.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

