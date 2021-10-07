EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TALO opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The firm had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

