Mather Group LLC. Invests $294,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 409.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 470.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

