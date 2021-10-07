Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 675 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after buying an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after acquiring an additional 271,964 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 258,713 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,598,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after acquiring an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

Shares of GL opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average of $97.68. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

