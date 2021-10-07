Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,055 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.66% of Ooma worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ooma by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ooma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ooma by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.84 million, a P/E ratio of -178.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

