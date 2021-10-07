24,928 Shares in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 1,791.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays started coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $84.91 on Thursday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

