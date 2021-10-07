The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,234 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Joint were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,833,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 91,447 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

