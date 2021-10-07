QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.73% of QAD worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 511.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QADA stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

