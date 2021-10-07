Wasatch Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Esquire Financial worth $18,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESQ. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 46.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

ESQ stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.17. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

