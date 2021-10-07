Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 26,624 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,745,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,624 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 9.54% of Conformis worth $20,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the second quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conformis during the second quarter worth $35,000. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.03 million, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Conformis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.39 million. Analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Conformis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

