Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 21,583 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $24,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $44,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

