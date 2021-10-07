Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,587,327 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,587,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,010,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.19% of BGC Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 13.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 651,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.83. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.