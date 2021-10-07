Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 5,044 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 10,088.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tilray by 81.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Tilray by 2,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.