Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Energizer were worth $61,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 19.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 102,280 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 584,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth about $5,373,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

ENR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

