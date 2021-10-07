Analysts Set Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT at $52.75

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Stephens downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

ABCB stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,771,000 after buying an additional 246,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,349 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 668,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

