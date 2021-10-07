Tierion (TNT) Reaches Market Cap of $52.14 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00233426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00105369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

