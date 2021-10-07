Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

ROVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45. Rover Group has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

