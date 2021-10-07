William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87,392 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CW stock opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

