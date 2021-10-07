William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 287,454 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,454 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

