William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,637,000 after buying an additional 1,388,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after buying an additional 884,060 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,015,000 after acquiring an additional 663,126 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,778,000 after acquiring an additional 374,134 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 680,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,963,000 after acquiring an additional 367,291 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $88.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

