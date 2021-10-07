ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $732.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $300.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $357.38 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $812.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $715.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $966.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

