Bailard Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,516,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 602,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE AFL opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

