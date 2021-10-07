Bailard Inc. Sells 7,798 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

MRVI opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

