Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 540,735 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,978,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 540,735 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $682,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Amphenol by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $74.53 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.