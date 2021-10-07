Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.30% of Shopify worth $544,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 101.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 271,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Shopify by 803.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,865,000 after purchasing an additional 188,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,349.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,480.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,349.84. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.