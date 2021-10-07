Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Globus Medical worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $198,016. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMED stock opened at $77.70 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

