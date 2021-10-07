William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 41,341 Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,341 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $551.21 million, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 0.37.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK).

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.