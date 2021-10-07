Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

